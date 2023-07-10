The best budget Chromebook has a massive price cut for Amazon Prime Day

The Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook drops from £329.99 to just £179.99 in this stellar deal for Prime Day only

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook deal
(Image credit: Future / Lenovo)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

When it comes to Amazon Prime Day – which takes place on 11 and 12 July this year – there are stacks of great deals, which we've highlighted the best of in a key Amazon Prime Day Deals feature. But when there's something truly standout the T3 team highlights it in a single post, which is where this incredible Chromebook deal fits.

An obvious entry into our Best Prime Day Laptops Deals feature, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook's price has dropped a mammoth 45% for the two-day sale only, which I think is a genuine bargain. You'll need to wait until the clock ticks over the midnight hour, though, as that's when the sale price will appear.

now £174.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: was £330, now £174.99 at Amazon.co.uk
With a mammoth 46% off the typical price, this 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook is a popular purchase – and at this lowest-ever asking price it's going to fly off the shelves. Not only do you get the simplicity of Chromebook's usability as a laptop, there's also tablet-like operation with touchscreen controls. It's a master of many features – and a real bargain, all considered.

View Deal

This isn't any old Chromebook either, as it sits into the 'best budget' slot in T3's Best Chromebooks guide, where it's been leading the way for many months. That's always a decent measure – and data tells me that this is a super-popular purchase with buyers too – plus its solid 4-star rating in T3's Chromebook Duet review further shows its worth.

That review highlights the obvious positives of this Lenovo option, stating that: "this capable Chromebook offers laptop features at no extra cost, making it a great value solution looking to work and play." That's a big thumbs up right there.

The price reduction is no faux, either, as I've been checking out this Chromebook on CamelCamelCamel, the price tracking site, and it's by far the lowest-ever price that the laptop has gone on sale. It's not dropped below £229.99 before now, so this Prime Day sale is a real highlight.

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

