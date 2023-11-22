The best Daniel Craig Bond movie leaves Prime Video next week

Don't come for me but Daniel Craig is the best James Bond of all time. The first-ever Blonde Bond reinvented the role of 007 for the 21st century to the point where his replacement has massive shoes to fill.

Amazon Prime Video has gone big on the secret agent recently, with its own Bond-themed gameshow, but unfortunately, all of the movies are set to leave the platform at the end of November.

That includes Craig's first and best outing as the M16 super spy, Casino Royale. I would certainly argue that it is, and so too would Rotten Tomatoes with it sitting at a whopping 94% meaning that yes even Skyfall and its iconic Adele theme song can't compete.

(Image credit: Sony)

Right from the off we're treated to an incredible parkour chase sequence through a construction site that seems a world away from the glamour of previous movies. Bond is physical, ruthless and big, a bit like another Prime Video hero, Jack Reacher.

At the same time, however, this movie, a soft reboot for the franchise, does capture the glamour that being 007 brings. The poker scenes are a real highlight and there are plenty of nods to classic bond affectations, without being silly, although seeing Bond stroll out of the sea in his budgie smugglers is quite funny.

The supporting cast is superb too with Judi Dench of course playing M, Mads Mikkelsen an excellent baddie and Eva Green a much more capable Bond girl for once.

Before Craig's debut in the role, there were a lot of questions about his ability to play Bond, but now that his time has come we're left thinking how does the world of Bond cope without him? I'm very cheap is all I'm saying.

If you're upset at the loss of Bond on Prime Video, at least the service is creating great new content like a Sci-Fi comedy series that I think is the best thing on TV.