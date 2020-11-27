The best Apple Watch SE Black Friday deals of the day

By now, Apple's Watch is widely considered to be the gold standard for smartwatches and rightly so. The company recently announced the Apple Watch SE, a cheaper version that is made cheaper still by some stunning Black Friday deals.

While the Apple Watch SE is cheaper, that doesn't mean Apple has cut out all of the useful features. In fact, all of the most useful – sensors to track movement, fall detection, water resistance, guided workouts, sleep tracking, LTE, calling, multiple wristbands, Apple Pay – are all still available.

The Watch SE is perfect as a first smartwatch for kids or the elderly, offering features tailored specifically to them alongside a price tag to match. With Christmas coming up, a Watch SE could provide peace of mind thanks to fall detection or use the Walkie Talkie feature to chat to your kids.

And on top of all that, Apple offers thousands of custom watch faces and other watchOS apps that let you do literally anything, right from your wrist. No string attached.

Don't fancy the Watch SE? Apple is running Black Friday deals and discounts on the higher-end models too. We're tracking prices as they come in.

