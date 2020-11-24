The best Apple iPhone 7 Black Friday deals

It's the time of year that everyone who loves a deal has been waiting for: Black Friday 2020 is now here, bringing with it more discounts than we know what to do with on everything from gadgets to fitness to fashion. As part of the festivities, there are some fantastic Apple iPhone 7 deals to be had.

Not every new phone has to be the latest and greatest flagship; there are a lot of reasons to choose something a bit more reasonably priced. Apple knows this and extends iOS updates to many generations of iPhone while ensuring that the phones don't slow down too much.

The iPhone 7 is a great example: released in 2016, it features a 4.7-inch display (perfect for smaller hands and pockets), home button, fantastic camera even by today's standards, all-day battery life, and four attractive colours.

The biggest thing the iPhone 7 has going for it though is the multiple generations of iPhone introduced since, ensuring that you can pick up a high storage model for very little money. If you or someone in your life wants a decent, reliable smartphone without breaking the bank, you could do a lot worse.

