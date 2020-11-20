The best Apple iMac 21.5-inch Black Friday deals

Apple's iMac is the perfect desktop computer for the majority of people, packing a beautiful display, powerful internals, and macOS. With Black Friday 2020 deals on our doorstep, it's time to bag one of the many iMac bargains on offer.
The 21.5-inch iMac is one of Apple's best, too, offering a display that is easily big enough for most tasks – especially the likes of surfing, emailing, and watching – without being too massive to fit on desks. Depending on your model and budget, you can get some pretty beefy internals, too.
macOS is the start of the show, offering a really sleek and simple user interface that's backed up by loads and loads of apps, games, and other services. If you're a Windows lifer, it's worth giving it a try. And if you've used a Mac forever, no need to worry – you'll get it instantly.
Let's get into the deals...
Apple's bigger and more powerful 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display is also currently discounted in the Black Friday sales. This beast of a system is ideal for creative professionals and hardcore users who need plenty of raw processing power for image and video editing.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money