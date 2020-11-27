The best Amazon Echo Flex Black Friday deals of the day

This year's Black Friday deals are upon us and that means everything and anything gets a steep discount, from fashion to fitness to tech to toys. Amazon's Echo Flex, a quick and simple way to make your home smarter, is one such product, with steep discounts as the sales period goes on.
The premise behind the Echo Flex is simple: put Alexa into any room by plugging the Flex into a socket. The Flex will listen for commands and connect with other smart and Alexa-enabled devices, like your lights. If you have a Flex in your kitchen, you could use it to dim the outside lights or switch on the heating in your bedroom.
Beyond controlling other devices, Flex can also get Alexa to play music, read the news, set reminders, check the weather, and message friends and family. Alexa can even alert your kids that dinner is ready. It sounds too good to be true but it's not.
Flex also includes a USB-A port on the bottom which can be used either for charging devices like your phone or with Amazon or third party motion sensor and nightlight accessories. Privacy has been thought about from the start, too, with a dedicated button to switch off the built-in mic.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money