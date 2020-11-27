The best Amazon Echo Dot with Clock Black Friday deals of the day

As you can see from the images leading this article, Amazon decided to switch things up with the latest versions of its Echo series, which now feature a pretty snazzy spherical design and improved internals. Even snazzier, though, are the deals on offer as part of Amazon's Black Friday sales.
The Echo Dot with Clock is one of our personal favourites from the Echo range, doing exactly what it says on the tin. Alexa is on-board to power everything, offering a huge range of "skills" – Amazon's name for third-party Alexa apps – that extend far beyond switching lights on and off or playing music. It's a powerhouse.
The sleek new design means the Echo Dot with Clock will seamlessly blend into wherever it's placed, be that a bedside table, entryway, or kitchen. It can power external speakers, tell the time, and a lot more besides.
Amazon has also worked to improve Alexa for the latest generation of Echo devices, adding the ability to detect different types of voices and noise (like a baby crying), change its tone and intention, and ask questions to improve responses.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie