The best Amazon Echo Dot with Clock Black Friday deals of the day

As you can see from the images leading this article, Amazon decided to switch things up with the latest versions of its Echo series, which now feature a pretty snazzy spherical design and improved internals. Even snazzier, though, are the deals on offer as part of Amazon's Black Friday sales.

The Echo Dot with Clock is one of our personal favourites from the Echo range, doing exactly what it says on the tin. Alexa is on-board to power everything, offering a huge range of "skills" – Amazon's name for third-party Alexa apps – that extend far beyond switching lights on and off or playing music. It's a powerhouse.

The sleek new design means the Echo Dot with Clock will seamlessly blend into wherever it's placed, be that a bedside table, entryway, or kitchen. It can power external speakers, tell the time, and a lot more besides.

Amazon has also worked to improve Alexa for the latest generation of Echo devices, adding the ability to detect different types of voices and noise (like a baby crying), change its tone and intention, and ask questions to improve responses.

