The awesome AirPods Max are back down to nearly their cheapest ever price

Apple's AirPods Max are the best-sounding wireless headphones on the planet right now, but that audio quality comes at a high price. Except that it's not so high right now: you can get a pair for nearly the cheapest price we've ever seen them.

Right now, they're just £399 at Appliances Direct. We've seen them drop down to £379 once, but usually £399 is as low as you can expect these headphones to go, so this is well worth grabbing while it's available.

Apple AirPods Max: was £549, now £399 at Laptops Direct
Save £150 (27%) on the price of the magnificent AirPods Max. The sound quality here is absolutely mind-blowing, as is the quality of the active noise cancellation (meaning that you can actually hear the music wherever you are). They support Spatial Audio 3D sound for movies or Dolby Atmos music, and offer 20 hours of battery life.

In my AirPods Max review, I talked about how the sound quality is a step above even the top models that have dominated our lists of the best wireless headphones and best noise-cancelling headphones.

They're still my go-to headphones when I want to really take a soothing dip right into my favourite tracks, not just because the sound is so revealing and detailed, but also because the active noise cancellation is good at making sure the music is the only thing I hear. 

If the regular price for these headphones was the £400 mark, I'd have given them five stars no question. So if you've been lusting after them but want to spend a bit less than their £550 official price, don't hesitate here.

Of course, that's still a lot of money, but the good news is that AirPods Pro and AirPods 3rd Gen have both settled to regular prices that are notably lower than their RRP these days, so give those a look too.

Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

