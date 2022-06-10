The Apollo Pro hyper scooter is very smart and very fast

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Canadian scooter wizards Apollo has just added another model to its already impressive line-up of electric scooters. Sitting at the peak of its expert range is the Apollo Pro, a new hyper scooter that promises a connected high-performance model.

Having recently tested the Apollo City 2022 (opens in new tab), I've seen how well built Apollo's latest range are, and just how fast they are off the mark, but the Pro is faster. Powered by dual motors it has a top speed of 43mph with up to 62 miles of range. So probably not something you're going to be able to ride on UK roads anytime soon.

It's not just about speed with the Apollo Pro though. With its own proprietary Mach 1 controller, it features GPS and 10 independent sensors for a smarter ride. Intelligent technology such as fall detection and theft deterrence are built-in and there are plans to introduce a collision warning system at a later date.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about a scooter that has a three-and-a-half grand price tag is the lack of display. Instead, the Apollo Pro offers a central phone holder with wireless charging that turns your smartphone into a display using the Apollo app.

As you would expect from a premium model such as this, the build is also next level. Constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum it has a weight capacity of around 330lbs (150kg) and 12-inch self-healing tires with both front and rear suspension to cope with any surface. It also has a 360 light system that includes front and rear lights, turn signals and strip lighting around the deck.

Another nice touch is a motorcycle-style kickstand that raises the back wheel up for added stability when parked. There's no word on the final weight of the Apollo Pro yet but it's fair to say it won't be a model you can put under your arm.

The Apollo Pro is due to ship in 2023 but you can reserve a model on the Apollo website (opens in new tab) now for $20. The total price is expected to be around $3599 (£2880/AU$5067)