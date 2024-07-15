The 5-star Char-Broil Gas2Coal barbecue is £300 off in early Prime Day deal

The best Prime Day deals are coming up on 16th-17th July, but in true Amazon style, the retailer has dropped many of its biggest price cuts early! As we’re firmly in the summer months, it’s time to get cooking outside, and if you’ve been looking for a cheap BBQ, I’ve found the best barbecue deal in the early Prime Day sale.

To celebrate the summer in style, the 5-star Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill is £300 off at Amazon, taking this premium barbecue down to its lowest ever price.

View the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill deal

Originally priced at £699, the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill is now just £399.99, saving you £300 (43%) ahead of Prime Day. Our reviewer gave this barbecue five stars in our Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid BBQ review , and commented that it offers the ease and practicality of gas with the taste of charcoal.

To view the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on this barbecue.

Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill: was £699.99 , now £399.99 at Amazon

Save £300 on the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill in the early Prime Day deals. This gas and charcoal grill offers two different types of cooking for better tasting food and easy use and clean-up. It has a sleek versatile design with four stainless steel burners that cook for multiple people at a time – perfect for your next garden party!

There is much discussion about whether gas, charcoal or electric is the best way to barbecue. But the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill offers two of the most popular cooking methods in one stylish appliance.

Using Hybrid Power technology, the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill allows you to easily switch between gas and coal without having to use any tools – all you have to do is remove the grate and add the charcoal tray and you’re good to go!

The Char-Broil Gas2Coal 2.0 Hybrid Grill has a patented charcoal tray which holds your coal, and uses gas heat to quickly come to temperature and evenly cook your food with less flare-ups. The four stainless steel burners and cast iron grills are durable, easy to clean and cook for multiple people at a time.