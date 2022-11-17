TAG Heuer goes for gold with its latest Carrera chronograph

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph is an iconic watch in the world of motorsport and has been the go-to timepiece for some of Formula 1’s greatest teams and drivers.

The Carrera dates back to 1963 and has seen numerous variations since then, but the yellow-gold pieces from the collection always stand out from the rest.

The 2022 Gold Edition continues to build on this rich lineage, with its sophisticated deep black dial, sleek lines, and high-performance movement.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The first yellow gold Carrera Chronograph was introduced in 1970, These were presented to winning drivers and quickly became a symbol of success in the glamorous 1970s racing scene.

TAG Heuer continues to build on this legacy by introducing a never-seen-before dial design, black with golden gilded subdials, an inverted version of the famed Heuer reference 1158 CHN. F1 fans may also recognize the two-tone palette of the legendary John Player Special livery which stood out in Formula 1 in the 1970s and 80s.

Today's special edition sports a 42mm case made of solid 18K 3N yellow gold, with gold pushers and crown. The rich black sunray brushed dial brings sophistication, depth, and subtle play of light to the wrist.

Contrasting against the deep black dial are two “azuré” and gilded gold chronograph subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock. At 6 o’clock a discreet permanent second indicator and date window complete the harmonious tricompax layout.

The indexes and hands are plated in 18K 3N yellow gold and polished, enhancing the dial’s legibility and elegance.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The case back features a sapphire crystal through which the Calibre Heuer 02 movement and custom black oscillating mass are clearly visible.

The piece is presented on a large-scale black alligator strap with a gold pin buckle.

Priced at £17,000, TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Gold Edition is available today and will be sold exclusively in TAG Heuer boutiques, on TAG Heuer's website (opens in new tab), as well as at select retail partners.