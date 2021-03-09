TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition features improved mapping and a club recommendation tool

TAG Heuer has announced new features coming to its Connected Golf Edition smartwatch, including the world premiere of enhanced maps and an innovative club recommendation tool.

The smartwatch, which is one of the best golf watches you can buy, features an ultra-lightweight 45mm black titanium case and comes with a dedicated travel pouch and golf accessory box.

It comes presented on a special white rubber strap with green stitching and a texture that resembles the pattern on a golf ball, as well as a black perforated rubber alternative for every day, non-golf uses, turning it into one of the best smartwatches money can buy.

Professional golfer and TAG Heuer brand ambassador Tommy Fleetwood says, “I love wearing this watch both on and off the course. The features are really well thought out, making the game more precise and I can’t think of a golfer whose game wouldn’t benefit from it. If I could choose one stand out feature for me, I really enjoy the distance shot feature, I see how my drive is performing on the golf course taking into account the real conditions I am playing in, the timing of this has worked perfectly for me as I’ve been testing my new clubs.”

Below is a rundown of the new updates coming to the Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition:

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Improved 2D & 3D mapping

The Connected Watch now displays upgraded 2D maps with even more details, including forests and single trees.

The mobile application also comes with 3D map improvements, both on Android and iOS, as all textures (water, rough, fairway, etc) and assets (trees, walls, etc) have been upgraded.

On iOS devices, TAG Heuer innovated by using SceneKit, the latest Apple high-level 3D graphics framework, to make the 3D renderings more detailed than ever.

If you're an IOS user, you will even be able to enjoy a simulated shot trajectory for better post-round visualization on your phone, so it feels just like the visuals seen on telecasts of professional tournaments. These renderings are unique to TAG Heuer Golf.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Club recommendation

One of the most exciting new features of the smartwatch is the innovative club recommendation tool. As you move the target on the map, you're recommended the right club based on distance.

You can first set up distances for each of your clubs, and the watch will then take into account the shots you recorded for an even better recommendation.

Enhanced scoring

The revamped scoring app now enables visualisation of the score in stroke play, Stableford, or match play, making the watch the perfect companion for friendly rounds as well as competitions.

The Bluetooth connection now allows for faster synchronisation, which delivers an even smoother experience when starting a round or synchronizing scores and shots.

