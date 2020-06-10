T3 Awards 2020: The Shackleton Endurance Down Parka is the ultimate winter jacket

Over the past year, we have tested a raft of winter jackets, and it was incredibly difficult choosing a shortlist for the T3 Awards 2020 , let alone an overall winner.

But in the end, for us, one jacket consistently stood out from the pack: the Shackleton Endurance Down Parka.

This is one of the most comfortable, lightweight and stylish winter jackets we’ve worn, and it’ll be a favourite for a long time to come.

Shackleton's 2019 Endurance Parka is the latest version of the brand's flagship jacket. It's designed to objectively be called the world’s best, with a number of mighty impressive specs under its belt, and we think they've succeeded.

The Endurance features extreme cold survival performance, with the ability to withstand minus 30-degree temperatures.

What's more impressive, is that this high-performance jacket weighs just 962g (that's half the weight of a certain Canadian brand's parka), and can pack down to 2-litres, making it an ideal companion on an expedition to the Arctic, as well as on a European city break, where packing light is essential.

The outer shell is constructed using an incredibly strong and waterproof Japanese technical fabric, and the insulation pockets are filled with 100% pure European goose down.

Other features include a removable synthetic fur hood trim, external fleece-lined pockets, four internal zipped pockets, and internal hem and waist drawcords.

We also think it's great that Shackleton is a British brand, and that each garment is hand-made in Manchester.

Full shortlist: Shackleton Endurance Down Parka, Ariat Gesa Insulated Coat, KJUS Chaviolas Jacket, Canada Goose Cabri Down Hoody, The North Face '94 Mountain Light Jacket, Kathmandu Heli Thermore