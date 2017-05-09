T3 Agenda: Get tasty with The Smoking Gun from Sage, Acer's new Air Monitor and more

In today's take on the T3 Agenda, we give our cooking a smoky makeover thanks to Sage's The Smoking Gun, Acer gets into the air monitoring market and more...

Shoot some smoky taste into your food with the power of The Smoking Gun

Sage, the kitchen appliance firm from culinary mad scientist Heston Blumenthal, has just launched a new product that aims to be as cool as it is innovative. The Smoking Gun (get it?) is a handy portable smoker that enables you to easily smoke any kind of food with the minimum of fuss.

Best of all, the Smoking Gun enables you to infuse a variety of foods and drinks with natural smoky flavors such as applewood and hickory without adding any heat. You can even use it before or after cooking for quick and easy results.

Simply load the Smoking Gun with wood chips, light it and blow smoke into a covered container of any kind. Get ready to enjoy smokehouse flavors that make your taste buds salivate.

With an RRP of £79.99, The Smoking Gun is also a perfect gift for Dad this Father’s Day.

Track the quality of the air in your home with Acer's new Air Monitor

Acer has just launched its very own take on the air quality tracker, the Acer Air Monitor, which packs in six sensors into the one portable and decorative little package.

Said six sensors provide real time air quality information and remote monitor tracking, with the Acer Air Monitor alerts when air quality is poor. You can use the device's LEDs to see whether the room you're in has experienced a change in air quality, or you can pop open Acer's special app on iOS or Andoid and see what's happening in greater detail.

The Acer Air Monitor will be available from late June at Amazon, Maplin and JLP and will be priced at around £189.99.

AEG's new ComfortLift dishwasher will lift your crockery for better cleaning

German electrical specialist AEG has just unveiled a new innovation in the world of kitchen tech - the new ComfortLift dishwasher, which features a unique mechanism that gently lifts the lower rack to a more convenient working height for flexible, ergonomic loading and unloading.

This clever cleaning appliance also features a large three-drawer capacity so you can loads of dishes and plates in one go, as well as utilising a powerful AirDry technology that uses natural airflow to finish the drying process. According to AEG, it does this by automatically opening the door by 10cm in the last part of the cycle, achieving maximum drying performance whilst leaving dishes spotless.

The AEG ComfortLift dishwasher will be available shortly from most kitchen appliance retailers with a price tag of £999.