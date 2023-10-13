Suunto Race is the Finnish wearable brand's first GPS running watch in years

(Image credit: Suunto)
Sportspeople are notoriously superstitious, so it's a bold choice from Finnish smartwatch brand Suunto to launch its new GPS multisport watch, the Suunto Race, on Friday 13th. Jokes aside, the watch is an exciting new release as it's the first non-outdoor watch launch from Suunto in what feels like forever.

Hot on the heels of the Suunto Vertical launch – regarded as one of the best outdoor watches to buy right now – the Suunto Race comes equipped with a large, 1.43-inch AMOLED display, advanced training metrics, and detailed offline maps. Regardless of the large, energy-intense screen, the Suunto Race has a remarkably long battery life: up to 40 hours with GNSS positioning and maximum accuracy through full-power dual-band (L5) tracking, and up to 10 days in smartwatch mode with activated heart rate measurement up to 10 days. Take notes, Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Available in titanium and stainless steel versions, the Suunto Race is tested according to military standards for durability and can withstand weather conditions from -20° C to +55° C. The watch is equipped with a sapphire crystal glass lens and is water resistant up to 100 meters.

Suunto Race features

(Image credit: Suunto)

The watch comes with improved training and features metrics aimed at endurance athletes, such as RaceTime, giving you an overview of the total time, whether the pace is maintained and how long it will take until the finish, and nutritional reminders to help you drink and eat enough during longer training and racing sessions.

Suunto couldn't help itself and included detailed offline maps showing trails, contour lines, waters and other important landmarks in the Suunto Race. Global maps are available for free and can be downloaded via the Suunto app and can be used for route and breadcrumbs navigation.

The Suunto Race is available to buy now for a recommended retail price of £389 for the Stainless Steel version and £479 for the Titanium option. Alongside the watch, Suunto is also launching a set of Suunto-branded straps in four colours for £49 per band. For more info, visit Suunto today.

