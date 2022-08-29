Supermassive Games teases next projects after The Devil in Me

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Supermassive Games has teased what projects the studio will be working on following the release of The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me later this year.

Speaking to T3 at Gamescom 2022, Supermassive Games game director Tom Heaton explained that the developer is more "ambitious" than ever before due to over 300 people now working at the Guildford-based studio. He also re-confirmed that The Devil In Me will conclude season one of The Dark Pictures Anthology, which is also made up of 2019's Man of Medan, 2020's Little Hope and 2021's House of Ashes.

"Season two is coming. It’s very exciting. People are working on it back in the

office right now, on those games, on multiples of those games. Because we do them quite a long time in advance," said Heaton.

"We always planned to do eight games. We shuffled those games around a little bit. We made a few little changes. And the idea was, after we’ve done four, we’d take a look at what we’d achieved and what was working and what needed freshening up, to make sure we weren’t resting on our laurels. I think you’re going to see some new stuff in season two. Basically, you’re going to see games that are very much Dark Pictures games.

The three previous entries in The Dark Pictures Anthology have ranged in length between four and half hours to five hours, though Heaton states that The Devil in Me is set to be closer to seven hours. Supermassive Games studio director Dan McDonald then explained what the plan is after this.

"There’s a large team on game five, and game six is in the design phase. Then games seven and eight, as we go forward. There’s not much going on with those right now," he said.

"As Tom’s team finish, they’ll start to free up and move onto those other titles as well. We’ve got this continuous thing in drive and moving around, and shifting people: 'OK, they want to be on the serial killer game, so they’re on Tom’s game. They want to be on the next thing, so they can join that'".

There was also an allusion by Heaton that the studio might experiment outside of the horror genre, though nothing was officially confirmed and "everything that Supermassive Games is doing right now is [The] Dark [Pictures Anthology]".

The last release from the developer outside of horror was 2018's Bravo Team for PlayStation VR , so could we see something similar for PSVR 2 ? With Sony now confirming a release window for the device, we might hear something in the coming months. We'll just have to wait and see.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is scheduled to launch on November 18th, 2022, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

For more coverage from Gamescom 2022, check out T3's preview for The Callisto Protocol , a new survival horror from the people behind Dead Space. On top of this, there were also plenty of new game trailers debuted as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, including Dead Island 2 and Lies of P.