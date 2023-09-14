Starfield gets its first update with more on the way

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'm absolutely loving Starfield so far (well, mostly). Bethesda's latest open-world sandbox gives players a whole galaxy to explore with a massive story and so many sidequests, but it's not resting on its laurels. There is an upcoming expansion confirmed, titled Shattered Space, but Bethesda has already added the first update to the game.

The Version 1.7.29 update isn't exactly a big-bang level shake-up but it does bring with it some very useful improvements and fixes. Aside from fixing a few glitches with some of the questlines in the game) players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will appreciate improved stability when it comes to installing the game and those on all platforms should notice fewer crashes and a smoother framerate, something that even on one of the best gaming laptops I have run into a couple of times.

After this hotfix, Bethesda outlined on a Steam update that they will be working on adding a number of performance features into the game. Those specifically namechecked include brightness and contrast controls, FOV sliders, ultra-wide (32:9) monitor support and Nvidia DLSS support.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Rather amusingly, the post also admits the team are working on an 'eat' button for the various food in the game, something that both Skyrim and Fallout already have. This will stop players from having to pick up snacks and go through their inventory to heal.

Modding has always been a big part of Bethesda titles and Starfield is no exception with full mod support set to launch early next year. If you've ever wanted to replace all the spaceships with trains or dragons or whatever, there'll probably be a mod for it.

With Starfield launching on Game Pass, there's little reason not to give it a try and if you love galaxy-sprawling RPGs, or Star Trek, it'll be right up your street.

