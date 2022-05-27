Star Wars Skeleton Crew with Jude Law has me praising the Disney gods

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Star Wars machine is showing no signs of slowing down and Disney+ just took another step to becoming the best streaming service ever. At this year's Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, not only did we get a trailer of the Rogue One spin-off Andor but they dropped a brand new series that's coming in 2023.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is an upcoming Disney series, like The Madalorian and Boba Fett, and will also use the producing talents of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. But like Obi-Wan Kenobi – which launches today on Disney+ – brings in some serious acting chops. This time in the form of Sherlock Holmes and Talented Mr Ripley star, Jude Law.

So far all we know is that it follows "a group of kids... who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars Galaxy... and their journey trying to find their way home." Disney also confirms that it will be set in the same time period as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, which is to say around five years after the end of Return of the Jedi.

Many worried when Disney first took over the Star Wars franchise and, I have to admit, I was one of them. But actually, Disney was arguably more faithful to the original trilogy than George Lucas was with the prequels.

Bringing the Star Wars universe to the small screen with The Mandalorian felt like a risk too but I think many will agree with me that both series of Mandalorian and the Book of Boba Fett are some of the best Star Wars we've seen for decades.

Disney+ has managed to mostly appease the original fan base while also growing a new one. Its Galaxy Edge theme-park creations in both Disneyland and Disney World are incredible and the latest live action adventure hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser might be eye-wateringly expensive but that doesn't stop me dreaming of going – even if I'm in my forties.

So, hats off to Disney for another eagerly awaited series. I've not been as locked into the Star Wars universe since I was five and running around in a karate outfit claiming to be Luke Skywalker. This is the way.