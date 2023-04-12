Finally! Control Spotify straight from the Strava app thanks to a first-of-its-kind integration

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If there is one thing that can completely spoil any outdoor workouts – apart from the headwind and forgetting your running watch, of course – it's having to switch between apps because you need to skip a song, especially if you're in the zone. Strava users won't have to worry about this anymore as the popular social media platform launched a 'first-of-its-kind' integration with Spotify, enabling users to seamlessly stream music, podcasts and audiobooks while recording activities on Strava.

Starting today, you can play, pause, resume, skip and browse Spotify content from the record screen on Strava. This new integration removes the need for Spotify Free and Premium users to switch between apps and allows them to "easily tap into the motivation that gets them moving," the brands explain. We might have to add 'not setting up Spotify integrations' to our 'mistakes everyone makes with Strava' roundup!

(Image credit: Strava/Spotify)

"We're excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform," said Mateo Ortega, Strava's Vice President of Connected Partnerships. "This integration with Strava is another way we're moving with our listeners and allowing them to connect to the music and audio they love," added Ian Geller, VP of Business Development at Spotify.

To celebrate the launch, Strava is taking over the widely popular "Workout" playlist on Spotify. From the 20 April, you can listen to Strava-curated sounds to help get you moving. Follow the "Workout" playlist here (opens in new tab). Check out T3's best smartphone guide if you need a phone upgrade to make the Spotify x Strava integration even smoother.