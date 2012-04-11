Spotify Play Button widget launched

Spotify branches out into websites by giving bloggers the ability to upload songs, albums and playlists onto their sites rivalling the likes of SoundCloud

Spotify has launched the Spotify Play widget that allows web designers and bloggers to embed music on their websites for free.

Dubbed the Spotify Play Button, the widget is being integrated into a number of big name sites including the Guardian, Huffington Post, GQ, Vogue and NME. It is also available on the Tumblr dashboard, meaning bloggers will be able to play songs, albums and even playlists on their page.

Gustav Söderström, Chief Product Officer at Spotify said “You want to give your fans access to any song, album or playlist of your choosing and in its entirety, while ensuring people stay glued to your site. The Spotify Play Button does all of this for free, while making sure artists get paid for every play.”

Potential users will have to sign up for a Spotify account to use Play, but will be allowed to use it with a free membership, although there is still a ten hour limit per month for streaming content and there will still be adverts.

All Tumblr users have to do is type in the name of the song or artist and Tumblr will make a widget to fit into the blogs theme.

David Karp, Tumblr founder and CEO, comments: “We deeply value music as a form of creative expression. That Spotify now lets our users share from millions of their favourite songs is revolutionary, and as huge fans of the product we are absolutely overjoyed about this partnership.”

Spotify have made it very simple for website designers to add Play into their own websites. All they need to do is copy the song, album or playlist URI from within Spotify and go to the developers' site which will supply the embedded link to use for the site.

Article written by Jonathan Holdstock