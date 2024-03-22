Spotify just got an essential upgrade that I'm going to use every day

QUICK SUMMARY Spotify is adding an upgrade that desktop users will love. The brand new miniplayer will let you change tracks and watch videos while getting up to other tasks.

If like me, you use Spotify to provide the soundtrack to your life, then the music app's latest upgrade could be a game changer.

I don't know about you but when I'm pretending to - I mean working hard - I listen to music to really get in the zone (Taylor Swift is of course playing as I type). While it's easy to have a Spotify window in the background to change tracks, it can be enough to lose all of your work momentum. It's a serious distraction to pause what you're doing and skip that one song in your playlist that you just aren't feeling. Luckily Spotify has introduced a new feature to prevent me from procrastinating.

The Spotify Desktop Miniplayer is now live and it could be a game-changer for your focus. Now you can have a miniature window (a bit like a phone home screen widget) that overlays while you're using another window. Just make sure not to start typing the lyrics to the song you're listening to.

From the Miniplayer you'll be able to choose tracks, change playlists and adjust the volume with ease, but that's not all. Spotify isn't just about music these days.

(Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify is going big on music videos and even video podcasts these days too, and using the miniplayer doesn't mean you have to miss out on the visuals. The Miniplayer will transform into a small window that you can drag and resize as you please.

This is a great little upgrade that millions will benefit from, the only caveat is that you'll need to be a premium subscriber. That makes sense in fairness as changing tracks on the free plan is limited.

If you have a Sonos speaker then you're getting a double helping of Spotify boosts with another free upgrade just for you.