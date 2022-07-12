Sony's stunning noise cancelling headphones hit lowest ever price for Prime Day

Sony WH-1000XM4 were long acclaimed as the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy. For Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up a pair for just £209 or $228 – almost their lowest ever price on Amazon in both the UK and USA. We don't normally suggest you buy an older model of anything at T3, but their replacement, the WH-1000XM5 costs way more at Amazon (opens in new tab), sounds only a little better, and arguably looks worse, with styling that is more 'futuristic', in the mode of Apple AirPods Max/Bose NC700.

WH-1000XM4 are undoubtedly still among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, and at this price they are a steal. In fact the only reason not to buy them is that the aforementioned Bose NC700 are currently in the Amazon Prime Day sale at an even better price. However, having tried both, and having tried every major pair of noise-cancelling headphones put out in the last 10 years, I'd pick the Sony cans, as they have a much bigger and more involving sound than the more 'audiophile' Bose headphones. The noise cancelling performance is like voodoo or something as well – planes, trains and people are all quelled by its wizard's sleeve aural trickery.

Sony WH-1000XM4: £209, was £349 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
A saving of £140 on a pair of the best headphones ever made is not a bad deal, we think you'll agree. Everything about these headphones screams 'premium', from the understated design to the pillowy comfort of the earcups to, of course, the exceptional sound quality and active noise cancelling. You'd be nuts to pay an extra £170 to get the newer model when you can still get your hands on this deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $228, was $350 at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)
Over in the USA, get a darn tootin' 122 of your American dollars off this exceptional pair of noise cancelling headphones, ya'll. You can share a coffee 'to go', grits and perhaps a pork loin or two, as you enjoy their fine audio. Sorry, our American writers have all gone home, so I am forced to improvise here.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review to find out why we love them so much. Check out our Bose NCH 700 review and you'll find we are pretty enthusiastic about them as well. For me personally though, the big upfront sound of the Sonys crushes the more transparent, less bassy sound of Bose's cans, excellent though they are. The only thing I've heard in this field that's (slightly) better is Bowers & Wilkins PX line of headphones.

