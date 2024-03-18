Sony's crazy sci-fi TV series with 94% Rotten Tomatoes score finally gets a wider release on Paramount+

Quick Summary Twisted Metal will finally be available in the UK from 21 March 2024. It will be exclusive to Paramount+ in the country, although US viewers can see it on Peacock now.

Paramount+ is the new home to the video game adaptation Twisted Metal – in the UK and Canada, at least. And even though it has already been shown in its entirety in the US, the series finally gets released on the streaming service elsewhere this week.

The show stars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winder Soldier, Altered Carbon) as John Doe who travels a post-apocalyptic States to deliver a mysterious package. However, the roads are swarming with insane marauders hellbent on destroying him and his car for fun. Think Mad Max crossed with The Warriors and you're halfway there.

It's based on the PlayStation car battle game series of the same name and has been adapted by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers behind the Deadpool movies and Zombieland. That should give you an idea of the sort of humour and craziness to expect.

Indeed, just check out the latest trailer and you can see that Twisted Metal very much lives up to the first part of its name.

Other stars to feature include Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, and the combination of wrestler Samoa Joe (body) and Will Arnott (voice) playing the crazed clown Sweet Tooth.

Those in the States that haven't yet managed to catch the 10-episode first season can still do so on Peacock. It is exclusive to that platform in the country, although Paramount+ managed to cadge the streaming rights in other countries.

It's certainly worth it considering the series has achieved a rating of 94% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics only score it 68% on average, but what do they know?

In fact, it's rated so highly by the audience that a second season has already been ordered. You can expect more gory mayhem next year, therefore.

Twisted Metal season 1 will start on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada and other supported regions on Thursday 21 March 2024.

How much is Paramount+

Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month in the UK, or £69.90 for a whole year's subscription.

It is currently limited to 1080p video at maximum, and 5.1 surround sound. There are no Dolby Vision nor Dolby Atmos options in the UK.

A premium price plan is available in other countries, however, which adds 4K HDR streaming, but it's yet to reach British homes.