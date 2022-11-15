Sony’s best noise-cancelling wireless headphones just got a big price cut

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The reviews are unanimous: the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best wireless noise cancelling headphones you can buy. And now Sony has slashed their price, making them even more attractive.

Let's start with the money. The price cut is by Sony themselves, so it should be making its way across all the usual retailers too: so far today I've seen the price cut on the Sony website, on Amazon, Argos and on Richer Sounds, and I'm sure it's on other retailers too. The RRP has been dropped from a fairly hefty £349 to £299. That's a superb price for the recipients of our highest award, a five-star review with the T3 Platinum Award.

Why these are the best wireless ANC headphones to buy

Quite simply, Sony took the best all-round wireless noise cancelling headphones and improved them. They sound fantastic, with expansive and well balanced sound. The noise cancelling is Sony's best yet, clearing an already very high bar. The control options are excellent. And unlike rivals such as Apple's AirPods Max, they come in a proper protective case instead of a ludicrous and largely useless headphone bra.

Our biggest criticism of the Sonys is that they were more expensive than their predecessors, but this price cut has addressed that. And that leaves us with the closing words of our review: "But as a combination of sonic fidelity and excitement, top-tier active noise-cancellation (ANC), flawless ergonomics, competitive battery life, and impeccable eco credentials, it’s impossible to lay a glove on the WH-1000XM5. These are hands-down the best active noise-cancelling headphones of 2022."