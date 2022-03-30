This Sony 4K TV deal is the cheapest PS5-ready TV you can get today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a TV that supports all the next-gen features of the PS5, including 4K gaming at 120fps and the soon-to-arrive Variable Refresh Rate feature, for the lowest price, then this Sony cheap TV deal is the best you'll currently find.

You can get the 50-inch Sony X89J TV for just £619 at Appliances Direct right now – a saving of £280 compared to its previous price.

Most gaming TVs that include support for the PS5's fanciest features are either high-end, very large, or both – but the Sony X89J is a reasonable 50 inches, and is a great mid-range price, especially with this discount. You also get a five year warranty from Appliances Direct, which brings some extra peace of mind.

The image quality is good as well, powered by Sony's X1 processor, which was used in its highest-end 4K TVs in the previous generation to this TV, making it one of the smartest and most capable mid-range processor anywhere today – especially when it comes to upscaling lower-res video to look great on the 4K screen, and for making fast motion look clear, which is ideal for sports and action.

But the real draw for us to this deal is the gaming features, which means you'll get the full quality from your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This 4K TV delivers HDR with Dolby Vision, excellent picture quality using the X1 Processor, and has HDMI 2.1 inputs for future-proofed connectivity, including 4K 120Hz and VRR from the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There's also Dolby Atmos audio support.

It's a really well-specced TV overall, including support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and there are four HDMI ports, of which two support next-gen HDMI 2.1 features. There's also HDMI eARC, for connecting to one of the best soundbars.

This is definitely one of the best TV deals for gamers right now – there's simply no other TV that delivers these features for this price from such a big TV name with such reliable quality.