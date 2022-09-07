Save £101 on the 5-star Sony WH-1000MX4 noise cancelling headphones at Very

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It goes without saying that headphones have become necessities in today’s modern age. From plugging in your headphones to listen to podcasts on your commute, to connecting your earbuds to attend work meetings, headphones are a big part of everyday life.

If you’re in need of a new headphones upgrade, the 5-star Sony WH-1000MX4 noise cancelling wireless headphones are currently on sale at Very. Right now, shoppers can save £101 on the Sony WH-1000MX4 headphones in the Very Home & Electrical sale (opens in new tab).

View the Sony WH-1000XM4 deal (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £350, the Sony WH-1000MX4 are now £249, taking these premium noise cancelling headphones down to under £250. While this is definitely on the pricier end of the spectrum, the Sony WH-1000MX4 are some of the best noise cancelling headphones (opens in new tab) on the market today, and are guaranteed to last for a long time.

We gave the Sony WH-1000MX4 a 5 star rating in our Sony WH-1000MX4 review (opens in new tab), commenting that Sony beat out its competitors “by keeping the sound as good as it always was to satisfy music lovers and adding some extra features tech heads wanted”. We were most impressed by its noise cancellation, balanced and detailed sound quality and with no wires attached, we even gave the Sony WH-1000MX4 a place in our best wireless headphones (opens in new tab) guide.

We think it’s safe to say that T3 loves the Sony WH-1000MX4 noise cancelling headphones. However, for most people, £350 on a pair of headphones is pretty steep, which is why this £101 price cut from Very is worth taking advantage of.

To view the Sony WH-1000MX4 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Sony audio deals.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000MX4 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones: was £350, now £249 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £101 (28%) on the Sony WH-1000MX4 noise cancelling wireless headphones at Very. These headphones use Sony’s QN1 noise cancellation processor and Adaptive Sound Control so you can be fully immersed in your music or podcast, without hearing or being distracted by your surroundings. They have a 30+ hour battery life, speak to chat function and they look pretty stylish, too.

It might sound strange but headphones are extremely personal to different people. Some like over-ear cups, some enjoy the feel of in-ear headphones and some enjoy wired over wireless. If you’re an in-ear fan, we’ve found another money-saving deal on the best true wireless earbuds (opens in new tab), the Sony WF-1000MX4 – see more below.