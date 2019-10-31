Cheap Sonos deals corner: get up to £350 off Sonos One, Play 5, Playbar and bundles

Why wait for a Black Friday Sonos deal? If you don't mind the idea of official refurbed Sonos units – and why would you? It's not like the last user will have licked it or anything, and anyway they give them a sterilising wipe – there's still a very handy £40 off a Sonos One.

• Sonos One (gen 1) was £199, recently £179 , now £159

The Sonos One (gen 1) is identical to the £199 gen 2 in all respects apart from lacking Bluetooth for easier setup (it's specifically not for music playback – only the Sonos Move has that). It also has a slower processor but for all current applications that makes no material difference.

That isn't the half of it though. There are also savings on the Playbar soundbar and the more powerful Play 5 speaker.

• Sonos Playbar was £699 , now £549 refurbished

This offer has been running for years now, but it has to end some time, surely?

• Sonos Play 5 (gen 2) was £499, now £399 refurbished

There are currently no USA refurbished Sonos deals – they are all now listed as 'out of stock'. However, you can get 2x Sonos Play 5 speakers with $49 off and there is a similar double-pack deal on 2x Sonos One with $19 off. So that's better than nothing, albeit maybe not by much.

What is Sonos Refurbished?

So what is a 'Sonos certified refurbished' Sonos Play 1, Play 5, Playbar or Sub? Most likely it's a return from a customer who changed their mind after buying, or a loan to a journalist.

But all you really need to know is that there's a 100-day no-quibble return policy and a two-year warranty, and whoever had it before almost certainly didn't sneeze on it. Sonos probably disinfects them during the refurb process anyway.