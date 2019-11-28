Want the lowest priced deals on Sonos One, Beam, Sub and One SL? Sonos' Black Friday sale is THE place to go

As Black Friday deals time looms like a big crow in a film about demonic possession, Sonos is getting in on the deals and sales act. It's having a full-on Thanksgiving sale, y'all – and British customers are invited too! From Thursday November 28, ie: today, now, these are the deals that await you.
Unusually, the price cuts are on the Sonos big hitters rather than the older speakers it makes. To wit: the Alexa-powered Sonos One, the brand new Sonos One SL (basically Sonos One with no Alexa), the multi-T3-Award-winning compact soundbar Sonos Beam and the bass demon that is Sonos Sub…
Or jump straight to the Sonos deal you're after, in the UK…
• Buy Sonos One at Sonos Online for £159 – was £199 – save £40
• Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos Online for £329 – was £399 – save £70
• Buy Sonos Sub at Sonos Online for £599 – was £699 – save £100
• Buy Sonos One SL at Sonos Online for £149 – was £179 – save £30
UPDATE: SONOS doesn't appear to have quite got it together to actually launch its sale at the scheduled time. We assume it'll launch during Thursday 28 November at some point. Apologies until then…
Sonos One £159 | Was £199 | Save £40 at Sonos.com
This is a steal at £199. At £159 it's almost a no-brainer to pick one up. Sonos One is a great-sounding multi-room speaker that supports AirPlay 2 and a huge range of streaming services. It also has your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant built in. This deal will be gone by the end of Cyber Monday.View Deal
Sonos One SL £149 | Was £179 | Save £30 at Sonos.com
Exactly the same as the above in terms of appearance and sound, but minus Alexa and Google Assistant. So if you don't want or need an AI home-help, but do want a super-sounding, multi-room speaker well… now you can. This deal will be gone by the end of Cyber Monday.View Deal
Sonos Beam £329 | Was £399 | Save £70 at Sonos.com
The best soundbar you can get, pound for pound – both in terms of weight and price. So compact yet it sounds so good and, again, Alexa/Google are built in. Beam also supports Dolby 5.1 surround sound if you add a pair of Sonos Ones or Sonos One SLs, and a Sub. Coincidentally, all of them are on sale now. Hmm. This deal will be gone by the end of Cyber Monday.View Deal
Sonos Sub £329 | Was £399 | Save £70 at Sonos.com
Deep, pounding bass is very important if you want to get the full audio picture when watching movies. It also helps if you like reggae, techno or Pink Floyd. Bass is important, and Sonos Sub provides about a megaton of it. Obviously, it adds a huge amount of wallop to movie explosions, dance music and hard rock, but it's not just a bottom-end bruiser; Sub adds richness to any musical or home cinema source. This deal will be gone by the end of Cyber Monday.View Deal
