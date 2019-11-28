Want the lowest priced deals on Sonos One, Beam, Sub and One SL? Sonos' Black Friday sale is THE place to go

As Black Friday deals time looms like a big crow in a film about demonic possession, Sonos is getting in on the deals and sales act. It's having a full-on Thanksgiving sale, y'all – and British customers are invited too! From Thursday November 28, ie: today, now, these are the deals that await you.

Unusually, the price cuts are on the Sonos big hitters rather than the older speakers it makes. To wit: the Alexa-powered Sonos One, the brand new Sonos One SL (basically Sonos One with no Alexa), the multi-T3-Award-winning compact soundbar Sonos Beam and the bass demon that is Sonos Sub…

