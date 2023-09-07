Some Android phones could get a big power boost next year

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The market for Android phones is arguably hotter than it has ever been right now. Top handsets are packed with features to offer unrivalled performance for every occasion.

Now, some of those models could be about to get even better. That's because the chipset manufacturer, MediaTek, has successfully developed a processor which uses a 3nm architecture – and it's set to be in mass production by next year.

That's a big deal. The smaller architecture should make the processor more power efficient or offer more power overall. According to MediaTek, their chip offers 18% more speed at the same power, or a 32% power reduction at the same speed.

In practise, that should mean that phones with the chip can expect better battery life, or more power for hungry tasks. That's a great upgrade, either way, pushing the envelope of what's possible even further.

The new processor uses the TSMC process for building a 3nm chip. That's the same process which is rumoured to be used for the A17 Bionic expected in the new iPhone 15 Pro models. That looks set to be the first 3nm processor on the market, but this news suggests that other manufacturers will be nipping at their heels.

It's great news for the market as a whole. MediaTek aren't as wide ranging as third-party manufacturers like Snapdragon, but they're definitely making headway in the market. We've seen their processors used in top devices like the Oppo Find N2 Flip, for example.

If their chip can deliver the kind of improvements mentioned above when they hit devices, I think we're going to see a whole lot more of them, too. I've said it many times before, but the move to 3nm design could be one of the most significant steps the tech industry takes this decade.

Given that MediaTek has gotten in on the act so early, they could garner a lot of favour with phone manufacturers. That's great for the brand, but should also be a good thing for the industry as a whole.

There's currently no indication of any specific models which will utilise the chip. For now, then, we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for more details in the new year.