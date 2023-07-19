Snag the brilliant Samsung QN90C with $1,000 off – but hurry, it won't last long!

The Samsung QN90C offers 85-inches of Neo QLED goodness – and this is the cheapest it's ever been

The Samsung QN90C on display in a living room, showing a purple screen
When you're looking to invest in one of the best TVs on the market, you want two things – screen size and picture quality. Sure, there are other things you might like, but those are the most crucial aspects.

Fortunately, the Samsung QN90C packs in both of those. The 85-inch panel uses Neo QLED technology for a gorgeously crisp image. Plus, the Neural Quantum Processor 4k ensures every scene is intelligently optimised for things like brightness and contrast.

Right now, the QN90C can be had for just $3,797.99 at Amazon – that's the cheapest it's ever been!

While the picture quality is exceptional on this TV, it's just the start of the smart technology on board. The audio system has also been designed with the best experience in mind.

For starters, a Dolby Atmos audio system delivers a room-filling, cinematic sound. A total of eight built-in speakers ensure every detail is captured, making for a truly exceptional viewing experience.

Plus, with Object Sound Tracking Plus, those eight speakers follow the action, firing audio from exactly where it happens on-screen. That means motion feels immersive, while audio from multiple sources is defined and separated.

In addition to the good stuff going on inside, this unit is absolutely stunning. A super slim design utilises a centre mounted stand for minimal clutter under your screen. The bezels are also beautifully slim, leaving you with an immersive display without the black banners on all sides. It's a perfect fit for your stylish living space.

Right now, the Samsung QN90C is at it's lowest price ever, according to popular Amazon price tracking site, CamelCamelCamel. With a full $1,000 off the purchase price, there's never been a better time to invest in a great TV.

