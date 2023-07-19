Snag the brilliant Samsung QN90C with $1,000 off – but hurry, it won't last long!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you're looking to invest in one of the best TVs on the market, you want two things – screen size and picture quality. Sure, there are other things you might like, but those are the most crucial aspects.

Fortunately, the Samsung QN90C packs in both of those. The 85-inch panel uses Neo QLED technology for a gorgeously crisp image. Plus, the Neural Quantum Processor 4k ensures every scene is intelligently optimised for things like brightness and contrast.

Right now, the QN90C can be had for just $3,797.99 at Amazon – that's the cheapest it's ever been!

Samsung QN90C: was $4,797.99 , now $3,797.99 at Amazon

Save $1,000 on the Samsung QN90C at Amazon right now. You'll enjoy sumptuous picture quality, as well as great audio thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound technology.

While the picture quality is exceptional on this TV, it's just the start of the smart technology on board. The audio system has also been designed with the best experience in mind.

For starters, a Dolby Atmos audio system delivers a room-filling, cinematic sound. A total of eight built-in speakers ensure every detail is captured, making for a truly exceptional viewing experience.

Plus, with Object Sound Tracking Plus, those eight speakers follow the action, firing audio from exactly where it happens on-screen. That means motion feels immersive, while audio from multiple sources is defined and separated.

In addition to the good stuff going on inside, this unit is absolutely stunning. A super slim design utilises a centre mounted stand for minimal clutter under your screen. The bezels are also beautifully slim, leaving you with an immersive display without the black banners on all sides. It's a perfect fit for your stylish living space.

Right now, the Samsung QN90C is at it's lowest price ever, according to popular Amazon price tracking site, CamelCamelCamel. With a full $1,000 off the purchase price, there's never been a better time to invest in a great TV.