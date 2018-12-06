Smash Bros. Ultimate deals: all the discounts on the game, limited edition Switch console, and GameCube Controller

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches tomorrow, December 7, on Nintendo Switch and here at T3 the excitement and anticipation has reached fever pitch. One of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is simply a must-play in our opinion and, as we want everyone to enjoy its awesomeness, here we're rounding up the best Smash Bros. deals available right now.

We've got the best prices on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game itself and its rare Limited Edition version, too, the cheapest deals on the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition console, as well as the most attractive bundle deals on the market. We've also got the best prices going right now on the game's must-have accessory, the GameCube controller, as well as the incredibly lush Smash Bros. Pro Controller.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate deals

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | Now £46.55 with Facebook code at CDKeys

CDKeys are currently offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for £47.99, which is pretty darn competitive. However, if you fancy giving the retailer a Facebook like then you can bag an extra 3% off that price, bringing your total outlay down to £46.55. For some perspective, SSBU is currently retailing over at Amazon for £49.99.View Deal

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition for Nintendo Switch | Now £78.90 at Alza.co.uk

If you've been looking for the Limited Edition version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate then you're in look. That's because Alza.co.uk has the rare system both in stock (not in stock at Amazon, ShopTo, or Nintendo's official store) as well as at a price point of just £78.90. On Nintendo's official shop this edition is currently priced at £89.99, so this is a great price in our eyes.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition console deals

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | Now £299 at Currys

This isn't the special edition Smash Bros. Switch console, however it is a damn good deal. That's because you get the Neon Red and Blue Nintendo Switch console along with Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for only £299, a straight £30.98 saving over buying everything separately. Nice!View Deal

Super Smash Bros. Edition GameCube Controller deals + Switch Pro Controller Super Smash Bros. Edition deals

Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller deals - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition | Now £29.99 at Amazon

While the much-wanted official Nintendo GameCube Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition controller for Nintendo Switch is currently out of stock over at Nintendo, it is available over at Amazon for £29.99. This is £5 more than the official store, however, pre-orders are being taken now and the controller releases on launch day.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Super Smash Bros. Edition | Now £59.99 at Very

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is also a fantastic way to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and, neatly, the Big N has released a special edition tie-in version for the game's launch. This controller is sold out at Amazon and £5 more at Nintendo's official store, but Very has it for pre-order right now for an attractive £59.99. Releases on launch day.View Deal

Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller Adapter | Now £19.99 at GAME

For some reason this clutch accessory doesn't release until May 2019, however, if you are content to wait then you can ensure you get one (they're currently sold out on Nintendo's official store) by pre-ordering at GAME. The retailer is asking £19.99, which is £2 more than Nintendo were taking pre-orders at. That said, if you are sitting on original GameCube controllers and want the official Ninty accessory, this is way to ensure you get one.View Deal