Sky TV and Netflix in one? The Sky Stream looks like an instabuy

Getting access to the best streaming services has never been easier, thanks to the rise of media streaming devices. Popular models like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Chromecast with Google TV have found massive audiences thanks to their ease of use.

Simply plug the device into any compatible TV, hook up to your WiFi connection and you're good to go, with hundreds, if not thousands, of entertainment options.

Now, Sky TV has taken its first steps into the field, with the all-new Sky Stream. An unassuming black box that fits in the palm of your hand, Sky Stream builds on the design and success of the Sky Glass, bringing the process to a separate device for those who already have a TV.

It fuses a range of streaming services – Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and more – with Sky TV. As ever, you can add on extra packs to get different channels, such as Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Sky Stream: how does it work?

The Sky Stream will be the easiest way to get your hands on Sky TV. It will be available to buy from the 18th of October, and users will get next-day delivery. There's no installation required: just receive the box and plug in. That also means no massive satellite dish on the side of your home.

The device streams in HD as standard, and can be used in UHD too. And, good news for audiophiles, the Sky Stream is able to support Dolby Atmos audio.

The best Sky Glass features are present here. By fusing all of the streaming services into one interface, you don't have to jump in and out of apps looking for the right thing to watch.

Voice search is here too, so you don't even have to manually search for what you want. Just say the name of the show, or even just a genre, and Sky Stream will pull it up for you to start watching. Voice search will work for all of YouTube as well.

Playlists can be created to save the shows you want to watch, allowing you to easily find them later on. Plus, with the Restart feature, you can jump back to the start of a live TV show, ensuring you never miss a moment.

How much does Sky Stream cost?

Sky Stream is offered as either an 18-month contract or a 31-day rolling plan. The former nets you better deals while the latter gives you the flexibility to cancel at any time.

Prices start from £29 per month for the rolling contract and £26 per month if you take the 18-month option, making it one of the best Sky TV deals you can get. Extra packages for sports and films will cost extra.

Multi-TV homes can pay an extra £12 a month for up to five additional devices, allowing you to get the Sky Stream experience in every room.

There is a setup fee – you'll pay £39.95 or £20 if you're on the 18-month contract.

Can't wait for Sky Stream?