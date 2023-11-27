Sky TV's best ever crime drama to return in early January

There have been very few TV crime dramas that have hit quite as hard and are as memorable as the first season of True Detective.

The brain child of Nic Pizzolatto, the original season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as two detectives who revisit a previous homicide case years after it was originally closed.

The HBO series was dark, beautifully acted, and wonderfully directed, which lead to two subsequent seasons that didn't quite hit the same highs, but still stand head and shoulders over most contemporaries.

Now there is a fourth on the horizon, which is coming to HBO on 14 January 2024, and Sky TV in the UK the day later, 15 January. And, we have to say, it looks like it could well be a real return to form – if the trailer is anything to go by.

Each season a standalone case with a new cast and location, and True Detective: Night Country has, perhaps, the most interesting setting of them all.

It stars Jodie Foster (Silence of the Lambs) and Kali Reis, with more than capable backup in the form of former Doctor Who, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes (Deadwood). The two female leads form an unwilling partnership when faced with the multiple deaths of researchers manning a remote station in Alaska. To make matters worse, the case must be solved in the region's persistent darkness and cold – hence the name.

True Detective: Night Country will be available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q in the UK. It'll also be available to stream with a Now Entertainment membership subscription.

That's now available as part of a Cyber Monday deal where you can get 6-months at half price (and can carry on at full price or cancel afterwards).

Get 50% off Now Entertainment for 6-months: was £9.99 pm , now £4.99 pm at Now

There are several half-price packages available at streaming service Now, which include numerous Sky channels and more. You can also opt for bundles that include Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.

There are also deals on Sky TV packages and, especially, Sky Glass. However, Cyber Monday finishes at the end of play today, 27 November 2023, so you have to be quick.