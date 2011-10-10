Skinny chips gift Philips Airfryer Home Gadget of the Year

Image 1 of 5 Philips Airfryer Image 2 of 5 Philips Airfryer Image 3 of 5 Philips Airfryer Image 4 of 5 Philips Airfryer Image 5 of 5 Philips Airfryer

Helping turn tasty nosh into a healthier, less stodge-ridden mound of grease, the Philips Airfryer has beaten the likes of the Dyson Digital Slim to claim T3's Home Gadget of the Year award

In much the same way the motor industry is becoming increasingly green aware, the home technology sector has started to look after our health and waistlines as the grease reducing Philips Airfryer is announced as the Home Gadget of the Year at the T3 Gadget Awards 2011.



Reducing the fat content of home fried chips by up to 80 per cent the Philips Airfryer saw off competition from the likes of the Pure Twilight and Cuisinart Soup Maker to take the T3 Gadget Awards accolade.



“A classic example of technology being used to improve our lives,” said T3 Editor and Awards judge Luke Peters on the Philips Airfryer. “Cynics might sneer, but it does exactly what it claims.”



Philips Airfryer Features



Utilising "Rapid Air" technology the Philips Airfryer circulates air at up to 200 degrees Celsius around any food you'd usually deep fry, including chips, chicken, fish or Mars bars, giving the same great taste as deep frying with 80 per cent less fat.



Taking just 12 minutes to air fry your food the Philips branded device will not only increase your health but increase safety with the former favourite chip pan being expelled to the corner of the cupboard never to cause risk of fire again. As an added benefit the Airfryer's air filter means your house won't smell of whatever you're cooking.



To see who got the gongs and in which category be sure to check out T3's Awards 2011 winners feature. Does the Philips Airfryer get your nod as the 2011 Home Gadget of the Year or would you have given the title to another candidate?


