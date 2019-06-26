Sennheiser True Wireless are a great AirPods and Powerbeats rival and you won't find them cheaper even if you wait for Amazon Prime Day

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless are among the best true wireless, in-ear buds you can buy, but you do usually pay a big premium for them. However, Amazon and Currys – not Curry's, English grammar fans – have cut their price to £229 – a slight rise from £219 of earlier this week but then that was their lowest price ever.

• Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless normally £279 now £229 – save 18%

• Or buy at Curry's for £229

There is some pricing jiggery pokery going on here, as Curry's says its usual price is £249 not £279. But whether you're saving £50 or £20, it's a good price. We also know from talking to Sennheiser that there will be no further price cuts for Amazon Prime Day, so you may as well get in now.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless | £219 | Usually £279 | Save £60

Sennheiser's first true wireless buds boast excellent audio, one-tap access to Siri or Google Assistant and IPX4 splash resistance. Battery life of 4 hours is perhaps not amazing but the nicely designed and attractive battery case means you can recharge it to a total of 12 hours. Fit is comfortable and secure enough for general use although we wouldn't recommend running in them. Fans of Sennheiser will immediately recognise (and love) their punchy, full-spectrum sound, while those anyone new to the brand is likely to be converted rapidly.View Deal

Read about more of the best true wireless buds

More about Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

With compatible devices, the buds support AAC and aptX for improved audio quality, and aptX Low Latency, for better lip-syncing when watching videos. Other features include hear-through, so you can converse and be aware of what's going on around you without having to take them out, and EQ control via Sennheiser's app.

That price means the buds are now comfortably cheaper than their most obvious rivals, the similarly premium Master & Dynamic MW07 (£240) and Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay E8 2.0 (£269). Since on balance we'd say the Sennheisers sound better, that makes this a stand-up deal.

From the Amazon page:

'• Good Clarity. Experience sound that's like 'being there' thanks to Sennheiser category leading wireless technology.

'• Stay Aware. Transparent hearing keeps you aware of your surroundings, allowing you to easily listen and chat without having to remove your earbuds.

'• Handle Conditions. Made for every environment with durable, tough, splash resistant materials; (IPX4 rated).'