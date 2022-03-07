Segway-Ninebot launches new entry-level and performance electric scooters for 2022

This week Segway-Ninebot has unveiled the all-new Ninebot KickScooter D Series aimed at commuters and the P Series, which promised to deliver unrivalled agility and performance.

We'll no doubt be reviewing these new models as soon as we can, and will be adding them to our best electric scooter guide if they're deemed worthy.

First, though, let's take a look at the new affordable D Series, which includes three models with different travel ranges (18km, 28km, and 38km). There are lightweight, portable and are designed for people living in cities where they can benefit from being able to switch between transport methods and confidently allow them to get from A to B.

The D18E, D28E, and D38E models all offer the same user experience, with differences such as travel range and slope climbing capability.

The D Series are cost-effective and, from previous experience with Segway e-scooters, should be high-quality too. They're ideal commuters or students as they enable great flexibility and an effective way of avoiding traffic jams.

The scooters come in a sporty and vibrant red and black design making them really stand out.

All three models feature anti-slip, puncture-resistant, explosion-proof, and ultra-durable 10-inch air tyres and a double braking system which consists of a front electronic brake and a rear drum brake.

The dashboard has an easy-to-use LED display that shows real-time battery and speed status, and allows for switching between standard, sports, and eco mode. Additionally, the entire vehicle can be controlled and monitored via the mobile app, which allows riders to always be conveniently in control.

In terms of upgrades over previous models, pedal width has been lengthened by 30% to 17cm, which allows for more foot room, and the steel frame has been strengthened to be 2.5x more fracture-resistant and 3.8x more shape-deform resistant, now able to support up to 100kg.

The motor life has also been upgraded to allow for 3,000 hours of use which equates to roughly 1 hour per day for eight years, whilst supporting stronger power output, to achieve up to 25km/h riding speed and up to 20% slope climbing capacity.

We're not sure if these will sit alongside the current E Series scooters, or eventually replace them. We'll keep you updated when we find out the UK price and release date.

The Segway-Ninebot P Series promises unrivaled agility and safety. (Image credit: Segway-Ninebot)

At the other end of the scale, the Segway P-series e-scooters aim to redefine transportation. The P65 uses a powerful 500W motor, reaches a top speed of 21.7 mph, while the premium P100S offers even higher performance with a 650W motor capable of reaching 26.7 mph.

Of course, safety is vital, which is why the P-series include comprehensive lighting to ensure riders remain visible. You can also tune the scooter's lighting effects through the Segway App to reflect their personality and style.

Furthermore, the P65 is equipped with front disc brake and rear electric brakes, while the P100 has front and rear disc brakes in addition to its electric rear brake. These safety features, combined with the IPX5 water-resistant rating and the new SegPower CrossSeason tires, allow for the e-KickScooter to be reliable in inclement weather and off-road.

Again, we'll keep you updated on the price and release date.