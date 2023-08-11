Schools out: 5 family movies on Disney+ with over 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're now into the school holidays and the walls might feel like they're starting to close in. Especially when summer seems to be rained off it can be tough to find something that the whole family can enjoy together. That's where Disney+ comes in.

All of the best streaming services have quality content, but Disney+ more than most has a wealth of family-friendly options. After all, if you can't trust the House of Mouse, who else is there?

1. Turning Red

(Image credit: Disney / Pixar)

Not only is Turning Red an important movie for teenage girls (and boys) everywhere, but it's also just a brilliant watch, with a massive 95% Rotten Tomatoes score.

If you thought going through puberty was hard, then spare a thought for thirteen-year-old Mei who is not only balancing school and her parent's temple, but also an ancient family curse. Whenever she gets too emotional, she turns into a giant red panda. Seriously.

This is a hilarious movie that's also a brilliant educational tool for pre-teens that parents will get a knowing laugh out of.

2. Ratatouille

(Image credit: Disney Pixar)

Another Pixar gem, Ratatouille gets better everytime I watch it. Remy the rat's dream of becoming a prestigous chef in Paris makes for a hilarious movie all about not letting who you are hold you back.

This is a sweet movie that manages to perfectly balance slapstick chef shenanigans and genuine characters just looking to make something of themselves. Ratatouille is my personal favourite Pixar movie and thoroughly deserving of its 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Why there was never a second course to this 2007 masterpiece I will never know, but you need to get your rat pack together and enjoy ASAP.

3. Isle of Dogs

(Image credit: Searchlight pictures)

Wes Anderson is a director who has an instantly recognisable movie-making philosophy, and the same goes for this stop-motion feature. Pretty much the whole of Hollywood (Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Bill Murray and more) stars in this story of a boy who escapes Japan to find his best furry friend.

With flu outbreaks on the rise in the city of Megasaki, the mayor makes a decision to cast out all of the canines, but his nephew, Atari, has other ideas. With 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, expect all of Anderson's usual oddball humour and sensibilities, but now made of clay.

Despite the cute presentation, this is a movie designed for parents and more mature children, so don't let those in single digit ages watch.

4. Big

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

A retro classic, Big stars a fresh-faced Tom Hanks in what was a breakthrough role. I challenge any parents and kids watching together not to get misty eyed.

When thirteen-year-old Josh is given his wish to grow up overnight by a mysterious machine, he's thrown headfirst into adult life.

The thing everyone remembers about Big is the piano scene, but it's more than that. Funny, cosy and sweet there's something universal about Big that just works. Critics agree with a suitably well... big, 98% Rotten Tomatoes score.

5. The Jungle Book (2016)

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

I was just as sceptical as you probably are that The Jungle Book needed a live-action remake but here we are. This retelling of Mowgli's adventure features a plethora of stars Bill Murray as Baloo and Christopher Walken as King Louie are now something I can't live without, but it's the comparatively unknown Neel Sethi who holds his own with all of them.

We all know the story of Mowgli the feral child but this is the visual and character makeover that the tale needed to bring it bang up to date. With a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's not just me who thinks this movie does a lot more right than the bare necessities.