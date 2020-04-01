Save up to £500 on Dell XPS 15 and XPS 13 laptops in work-from-home sale

If you're self-isolating and doing more computing from home, consider now a perfect opportunity (or excuse) to bag yourself a new laptop. There is admittedly a lot of choice out there, but if you've had your eye on one of Dell's excellent XPS or Inspiron laptops, then these discount deals over at the official Dell store are definitely worth checking out. And if you haven't had your eye on it yet, it's certainly worth considering.

That's because right now there are some insane deals across Dell's ranges. The ultra-premium Dell XPS 15 laptop, which we rated as "a fantastic laptop and a no-brainer purchase" in our review, is on sale with a top-end spec and a HUGE discount of £500 for just £1,319 in total. The 4K screen and carbon fibre surface means it looks the business, and the 512 GB SSD, 8GB RAM and 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8305G processor means it's got the power to back it up.

Want something a little more versatile? It's smaller touch-screen sibling, the XPS 13 2-in-1 with a 13.4'' FHD+ Touch Display, is available for £1,219.01 at a great 20% discount. Check out both deals in full below:

XPS 15 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD | was £1,818.99 | now £1319.00 in the Dell store

Save almost 30% on Dell's incredible top-spec flagship laptop. The 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor will handle office work, serious writing and heavy gaming with ease, while the 15.6" full HD 4K screen is ideal for streaming games and movies. An enormous 512GB SSD means filling it up will prove challenging, and you'll be able to work across applications with ease thanks to 8GB DDR RAM. The perfect companion for work and play during lockdown.View Deal

XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD | was £1,519 | now £1,219.01 in the Dell store

This upgraded laptop carries an enhanced Intel Core i7 processor to carry more weight, and it's nearly three times faster than the previous gen. The tablet mode provides flexibility in the way you work, switching from administrative to creative with ease. The screen is gorgeous and that spec is truly portable powerhouse level. A variant of this system is also available with even more internal storage (a 1TB SSD). View Deal

In T3's Dell XPS 13 review we said that "the XPS 13 was already a superb laptop. With a 4K screen, a new design and improved performance it’s superb-er", before going on to conclude that "is this the greatest laptop money can buy? Spoiler: yes".

The Dell XPS 13 also currently sits right at the top of T3's best laptops buying guide, with us dubbing the machine "the best laptop in the world". Which is why we have no problem in recommending it or this excellent money-saving deal, which cuts serious money off the range's cost.

For even more great laptops be sure to check out the systems below, which are not only recommended by us but are currently retailing for some seriously attractive price points.

