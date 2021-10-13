Save £500 on Asus Zenbook laptop at Currys in this early Black Friday deal!

Looking for a new laptop? The Asus Zenbook Duo 14 is one of the best laptops Asus has ever developed and today, it’s on sale at Currys with a huge discount!

Laptops are vital pieces of equipment but with the rise in remote and hybrid working, they’ve become even more important and in-demand. Having a laptop that you can easily take with you anywhere, has great battery life and offers an extreme and powerful performance is key - enter the Asus Zenbook Duo 14!

This is a great deal to bag before Black Friday but we also expect it to be involved in many retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. However, this deal is just too good to miss, with Currys saving you £500 and upgrading you to Windows 11 for free!

Why you should buy the Asus Zenbook Duo Laptop

Rated highly by T3 in our best laptops guide as one of the best laptops around, the Asus Zenbook Duo 14 provides exceptional performance, fast connectivity, improved responsiveness and a reliable battery life – all verified by Intel.

The most impressive part of this laptop is its double screens helping you multitask and boost your productivity to the maximum. The main pixel touchscreen works seamlessly with the smaller secondary touchscreen connected to the keyboard. The second screen is full-width and tilts upwards to improve readability and help you easily work between screens.

Besides its incredible capabilities, Currys is offering the Asus Zenbook Duo 14 with a free upgrade to Windows 11 and free next day delivery – there really isn’t a better time to pick this laptop up than right now!