Save £340 with this fantastic Hydrow rowing machine deal - offer ends soon!

Hydrow turned one recently (happy birthday!) and to celebrate this landmark event, the company slashed the price of its... well... only product, the Hydro rower, one of the best rowing machines around. Fancy trying one out? Now is the time to jump on board!

Interestingly enough, the company's landing page states the rower is £200 off but if you click through the product's page, you'll learn that as well as saving £200 on a new rower, you also get free delivery and a free accessory pack, saving you another £140. What a bargain!

Hydrow UK 1st Birthday Package: was $2,065, now £1,7325 (£340 off) at Hydrow

Join the Hydrow crew today with £200 off Hydrow, plus a free machine mat and free standard delivery. Delivery within 7 days and 30-day risk-free trial. Hydrow's birthday discount ends 13 March so you'd better be quick! Visit Hydrow today for more information.

Hydrow is a slick indoor rowing experience that uses a similar live online class framework as Peloton but mixes it up with instructors that row in real locations, many of which are stunning to behold. It's a neat trick and one that manages to transport the mind away from a sweaty room to somewhere more exotic.

Like Peloton and iFit, the live leaderboards and motivational instructors help push users to their limits. The simple art of rowing is arguably one of the best, low impact ways of improving cardio and generally toning up without leaving home. There's also longevity in the off-machine classes, the regular challenges and the ability to track performance over time.

