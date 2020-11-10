Save £100 on the Garmin Venu smartwatch in this early Black Friday deal

We’re still a couple of weeks away from Black Friday itself, but that hasn’t stopped Currys from cutting the price of the Garmin Venu smartwatch by a huge £100.

This takes the price down from £329 to £229 for the black and white models, while the blue version has been cut from £299 to £199, putting it within reach of more smartwatch fans than ever before.

The Garmin Venu has a 43mm case housing a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display for showing smartphone notifications, health and fitness data, and of course the time.

There’s a heart rate monitor on the back and integrated GPS means you can accurately log your outdoor runs while leaving your smartwatch at home. Furthermore, Garmin Pay means you can use the watch to make contactless payments, and the battery life is claimed to last up to five days.

Daily steps and floors climbed are automatically recorded throughout the day, and the watch can also be used to log exercise, plus specific workouts like strength training cardio, yoga, pilates and more.

There’s also an incident detection system that will share your location with an emergency contact if you take a serious fall while out for a run. Other health metrics tracked by the watch include calories burned, respiration rate, menstrual cycle, street, sleep and hydration levels.

The Garmin Venu has enough storage for up to 500 songs, ready to be streamed to Bluetooth headphones while you exercise. Water-resistance is rated at 5 ATM, so the watch will survive being worn in the shower or pool but shouldn’t be taken diving.

Garmin Venu Smartwatch | Was £329 | Now £229 | Save £100 at Currys

The Venu smartwatch by Garmin has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, is available in three colours, and comes with features like a heart rate monitor, activity, exercise and sleep tracking, and integrated GPS.View Deal

Liked this?

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)