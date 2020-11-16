Save 50% on Tado smart thermostats TODAY ONLY in Amazon Black Friday deals

Tado makes one of the best smart thermostats on the planet – it's minimalist, efficient and easy to use, and the latest Tado V3+ thermostat brings an "air comfort" skill, which aims to improve the air quality and ventilation in your home – or can warn you if you left a window open when you shouldn't have!

For today only, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Tado Smart Thermostats, as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals bonanza – this is one of the best Black Friday deals we've see overall, so far. Remember these are 'deals of the day' so if you want to take advantage, you need to hurry – this offers ends at midnight GMT on November 16th 2020.

Smart thermostats help you to save money while feeling warmer at the same time, because they can adapt to your behaviour, so the heat comes on at more optimal times, and less is wasted.

Tado's range includes simple systems that replace your standard thermostat with a smart model (which you can then program with an app, or control on the unit itself), but can also be used for brilliant zonal heating systems, with individual temperature detection and control units on radiators, so colder rooms get heated more while warmer rooms don't – again, saving energy and money, while keeping you more comfortable at the same time.

You can start with either the wall-mounted standard thermostat replacement or just with the radiator valves (which have all the same smarts, but just don't sit on the wall) as your starter kit, and then you can expand by adding individual radiator control units to either of those starter kits – and this big price cut is the perfect time to give your home a next-gen heating upgrade!

Tado's whole range has some excellent discounts at Amazon right now – including 50% off Starter Kits (now from just £59.90!), or over 40% off add-on upgrades to give yourself more advanced zonal heating. Tado's system includes both wall-mounted thermostat replacements as well as units that replace radiator valves, giving you the ability to customise how much heating each individual room in your house receives! This offer ends at midnight GMT on November 16th 2020.View Deal

