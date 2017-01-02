Samsung's new Galaxy A Series phones are now available in the UK

Samsung's new A Series has arrived in store in the UK - check out the deals below.

The Galaxy A5 2017 and Galaxy A3 2017, bring IP68 water and dust resistant proofing to the mix along with a raft of other features.

As you might expect, the A5 2017 is the larger of the two with a 5.2-inch screen, while the A3 2017 comes with a slightly smaller 4.7-inch display.

SIM-free Galaxy A5 pricing starts at £369 and £279 for the Galaxy A3.

From Carphone Warehouse, the Samsung Galaxy A5 is available for free from £27.50 a month with 500MB of data, while the cheaper Galaxy A3 is available with 3GB data for free at £25.99 per month. Both these deals are on EE.

Check out the Carphone Warehouse Galaxy A3 and A5 deals

The A Series models are available to buy in four colours including Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud. In plain English, that's Black, Gold, Sky blue and pink.

Both models come with Samsung's Fast Charging tech, meaning either of the new Galaxy A smartphones can be charged up to 50% in a mere 30 minutes - pretty impressive if you're looking to fill your phone with juice in a hurry.

Both come with reversible Type-C USB, Always On Displays for helpful notifications that don't train too much power and microSD support up to 256GB.

Check out all the latest deals on both handsets here: