Samsung's huge Odyssey gaming monitor drops to lowest-ever price in 5-star deal

Have a read through our Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review and you'll see we were very taken by this huge 57-inch gaming monitor – awarding it 5-stars, no less – and it's now back to its cheapest price ever over at Amazon (as verified by third-party site CamelCamelCamel).

To put it another way: there's never been a better time to pick up one of the best gaming monitors around. We've not even got to Amazon Prime Day 2024 just yet, but this is clear evidence that there are already some fantastic offers out there a week prior to the official kick-off date.

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,499.99, now $1,697.38 at Amazon If you've got room for this monster of an ultrawide monitor, it's worth every penny at this new low price: you get a sensational Mini-LED display, a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, plus a curved form-factor that puts you right in the middle of the action.

Be in no doubt: this is a huge screen, measuring some 132.8 cm (that's 52.3 inches) across from side to side (not diagonally), with an aspect ratio of 32:9. Make sure you've got some room in your home before you put down your cash for the Odyssey Neo G9.

With a discount of almost a third off, this is a compelling deal though. You're saving in the region of $800 over the original price, which is money you can spend on games or other hardware to put together your ultimate computer gaming setup.

In our Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review we also talked about this monitor being a real "sensation" in gaming monitor terms, with "stunning visuals" that will likely blow you away – though note that review is referring to the smaller 49-inch model.

Simply put, this 57-inch mammoth monitor takes your display game to another level, and that will make your games more immersive and enjoyable than ever. At this new low price the Odyssey Neo G9 is a great deal.