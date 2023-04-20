Samsung TVs just got a great gaming upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is one of the best features of the best Samsung TVs from 2022 and 2023, as well as some older Samsung TVs, and for customers in the UK, Canada and Germany it's just got a whole lot better. That's because as promised, Samsung has brought Amazon's Luna game streaming service to the Gaming Hub.

This isn't entirely new, because Luna has been available to US customers for a while. But here in the UK it's a very welcome addition to a line-up that already includes Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Utomik.

Is Amazon Luna worth having on your Samsung TV?

Luna is a game streaming service that costs £8.99 a month, and it features a regularly changing selection of games: right now it's showing off Far Cry 6, Yakuza 2, Adventure Falls, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2. There's a whole Ubisoft section here and the whole catalogue contains over 100 games. Like rival streaming options a lot of those games are getting on a bit, but there's still plenty of fun stuff to play.

In addition to the paid subscription, there are a few games that you can play for free if you're a Prime subscriber. Today those games are the aforementioned Yakuza 2 and Adventure Falls, Horizon Chase Turbo and The Jackboot Party Pack 3.

If you're already a subscriber to Game Pass, GeForce Now or PS Plus then I doubt there's anything here that'll particularly tempt you. But then again, if you're a subscriber to those services on your PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PS5 then you're not really the target market here. The Gaming Hub is aimed at people who don't have gaming hardware, and for that market it's a good alternative option.