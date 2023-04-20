Samsung TVs just got a great gaming upgrade

Amazon's Luna gaming service is no longer just for US Samsung TVs

Luna on Samsung Gaming Hub
(Image credit: Samsung)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

The Samsung Gaming Hub is one of the best features of the best Samsung TVs from 2022 and 2023, as well as some older Samsung TVs, and for customers in the UK, Canada and Germany it's just got a whole lot better. That's because as promised, Samsung has brought Amazon's Luna game streaming service to the Gaming Hub.

This isn't entirely new, because Luna has been available to US customers for a while. But here in the UK it's a very welcome addition to a line-up that already includes Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Utomik.

Is Amazon Luna worth having on your Samsung TV?

Luna is a game streaming service that costs £8.99 a month, and it features a regularly changing selection of games: right now it's showing off Far Cry 6, Yakuza 2, Adventure Falls, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2. There's a whole Ubisoft section here and the whole catalogue contains over 100 games. Like rival streaming options a lot of those games are getting on a bit, but there's still plenty of fun stuff to play.

In addition to the paid subscription, there are a few games that you can play for free if you're a Prime subscriber. Today those games are the aforementioned Yakuza 2 and Adventure Falls, Horizon Chase Turbo and The Jackboot Party Pack 3.

If you're already a subscriber to Game Pass, GeForce Now or PS Plus then I doubt there's anything here that'll particularly tempt you. But then again, if you're a subscriber to those services on your PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PS5 then you're not really the target market here. The Gaming Hub is aimed at people who don't have gaming hardware, and for that market it's a good alternative option.

TOPICS
Television
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest