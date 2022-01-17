Samsung TV deal cuts cost of this 5-star rated 4K HDR display to £347

T3 is constantly monitoring the best TV deals on the market, which is why we've surfaced this great 4K TV discount over at Amazon.

It's such a good deal as it makes the Samsung AU7100, a TV that T3 gave a maximum score of 5 stars to, even cheaper, taking its price down to just £347.

View the £347 Samsung 4K HDR TV deal now at Amazon

And, if you've been waiting for a new year TV deal bargain then this is most definitely it. We said that this TV was "cheap 4K TV heaven" and "a top smart TV", too, that delivers "detailed, composed 4K images".

4K HDR goodness for under £350 is a superb TV deal in our opinion and here are the deals details in full.

Samsung AU7100 43-inch: was £376, now £347 at Amazon

The 5-star rated Samsung AU7100 4K HDR TV gets a new year price cut here down to only £347 here, which is fantastic price for a panel that is so highly rated. Delivery is free, too. The 50-inch and 55-inch panels are also discounted, if you fancy something bigger.

In T3's full Samsung AU7100 review we gave the TV a maximum score of 5 stars and said that it "delivers bold and beautiful 4K images". We were also bowled over by its "good contrast and motion handling", "solid performance for gaming" and "great smart TV interface".

We concluded that for its price you couldn't do better – and now that price has fallen even more to an even cheaper price thanks to this TV deal. This is why we have no compunction recommending this deal as it delivers a TV we gave 5 stars to on review and really rate.

To check out the very latest prices on this TV at other retailers, be sure to check out the below deals chart.