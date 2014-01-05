Samsung to unveil Smart Control remote at CES

Samsung will introduce its new and improved Smart Control next week at CES in Las Vegas providing four different ways to interact with your TV.

The successor to last year's model has added two significant features providing users with more accurate content selection and ultra responsive control.

The new gesture-recognition allows you browse through the menus by literally moving the remote.

The 2014 model also keeps its Voice Interaction feature so you can search desired content by speaking into the remote's microphone.

It conveniently recognises natural language instead of having to reel off a list of key words and phrases.

The touchpad, which was on last year's model, is now 80 per cent smaller so you can easily swipe your thumb when gripping the remote.

Samsung has also notably given their Smart Control a flashy new look evolving it to a more ergonomic oval shape that's designed to fit more comfortably in your hand.

Guy Kinnell, Head of TV and AV, Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, said: “As Smart TVs evolve to meet the need of viewers, the remote has been slower to join suit. Leading experts agree that Samsung has set the benchmark for Smart TV and we are now committed to ensuring that the entire viewing experience is optimal. The 2014 Smart Control remote is highly intuitive and will continue to improve the performance of viewers' Smart TVs.”

Other features include 'Multi-Link Screen' which enables you to watch multiple content simultaneously and 'Football Mode' which optimises the best way to view sports

