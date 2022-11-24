Samsung QLED 4K HDR TV deal delivers £200 price cut and a free Galaxy Watch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I think Samsung's QLED TVs are some of the best TVs you can buy – and I put my money where my mouth is earlier this year when I bought one. If you fancy joining me you can get one of the best Black Friday TV deals on the excellent Samsung Q90B at Samsung.com, where the sticker price has been discounted by £200 on the 55-inch model (opens in new tab) and there's a Samsung Galaxy Watch worth nearly £400 thrown in, too.

If you're not familiar with Samsung's Neo QLED technology, it's a mix of Samsung's Quantum Dot tech and mini-LED. That means it delivers OLED-style clarity but with seriously high brightness levels. Before I tweaked the default settings my one was so bright in desert scenes I thought I'd get a sun tan.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" QN90B Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (2022): was £1,299 , now £1,099 with free Galaxy Watch at Samsung (opens in new tab)

We're big fans of Samsung's QLED TVs, which offer OLED-style quality for much less cash. And with £200 off the sticker price and a free Galaxy Watch thrown in, this is a really good deal on a really good TV.

When we compared the Samsung QN90B with its predecessor, the QN90, we were incredibly impressed by its picture quality and, unusually for such a slim TV, its sound quality too. We said that both sets were "among the best TVs available today" – and that was when the 55-inch model was £1,899. It's now £800 cheaper and by my reckoning, about 800 times more attractive as a result.

If you're looking for OLED quality with extra brightness and without the expense, I'd really recommend Samsung's Neo QLEDs. I can honestly say that my one is the best TV I've ever owned for movies and for gaming too. And while I'm more of an Apple Watch person than a Galaxy one, there's no doubt that the Galaxy Watch bundled with this set is one of the best smartwatches too.