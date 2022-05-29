Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got a cool free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is at the top of its game when it comes to the best foldable phones. There's nothing else on the market offering this kind of scale in a foldable, making it a real standout model.

Samsung is improving the device all the time, too, even after purchase, as the Korean company has just announced a free cool upgrade: the Z Fold 3 will be getting Samsung's advanced camera app, called Expert Raw.

That'll make photography fans will be happy. But for those who don't know much about the idea of Raw files in photography, here's what the addition of this app can do:

What does Samsung Expert Raw actually do?

But what does the addition of Samsung Expert Raw actually do for the Z Fold 3? It's designed for those looking for greater control over their image making, with the option to not only shoot Adobe's DNG Raw file format (which means stacks of data is available for lossless editing), but plenty more besides too.

Expert Raw also adds the ability to shoot multi-frame capture, view and adjust the white balance (WB), and shoot with full manual control over shutter speed, sensitivity (ISO) and so forth. Like a 'proper camera', just from a big flat foldable phone!

There's also integration with Adobe's Lightroom, which is available on Android (and Apple's iOS, not that's much use here), so you get all the tools to be able to tinker with your Raw files after shooting. It's a great app to get the most out of your picture-taking, without the need to offload to a PC.

The Z Fold 3 won't be the last Galaxy device to benefit from Samsung's Expert Raw app either: there's also plans for the older S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 to receive the update. You'll be able to find it in Samsung's Galaxy Store on your relevant device as and when it's available.