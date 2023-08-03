Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: which is more durable?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've been well and truly spoiled with swathes of new foldable phones in recent times. Whether you prefer a book-style folding device, or a noughties-reminiscent flip phone, there's something for everyone.

If you do prefer the flip phone style, two important devices have dropped in recent months. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has won fans for its whopping 3.6-inch cover display and hot pink colour option. More recently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was unveiled, with a commendable 3.4-inch cover display and an overall redesign.

When it comes to flip phones, one thing that a lot of people worry about is the durability of the hinge. It makes sense – if you're constantly flipping open and closed, you're potentially putting some added stress on the screen.

Now, a YouTube channel is putting this theory to the test. In an on-going livestream, Mrkeybrd has a team of people who are flipping the devices open and closed, with a counter. The aim? To see which one breaks first.

At the time of writing, the stream is 19 hours in. Each device is sat right around 43k flips, and both look like they're handling the heat. The same can't be said for the flippers, who frankly look miserable – an understandable reaction to being used as a human robot for a few hours.

It will be interesting to see the results, though. On paper, the two are a decent match, with both rated for 200,000 folds. Of course, those numbers may not stack up in a test like this. That figure is likely based on the lifespan of a device, rather than a short-term rapid fire test.

Those figures likely also come from robotic testing. It will be interesting to see what differences there are when the devices are tested by hand.

We'll be sure to update this piece when the test reaches a conclusion, though one thing has already struck me. After nearly a full day of constantly opening and closing the device, we're still only on around 43k. That's less than a quarter of the rated lifespan of the hinge.

Realistically, that should allay the concerns of some users. Sure, you might think you're going to be flipping the device open and closed quite a bit, but it's unlikely to even break the surface of what the device is capable of.